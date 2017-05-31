On the two-year anniversary of his murder, Kansas City toddler’s family gathers at his grave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A 3-year-old's siblings and mother gathered at the toddler's grave on Wednesday, two years to the day of his murder. Amorian Hale was shot and killed while sleeping his Kansas City bed. Wednesday, friends and family gathered at his grave to be close to the 3-year-old.

"This is a light that's gonna come on every night, its gonna shine bright at night time."

Three toddlers, with a lot of questions, touch and stared at their older brother's grave.

"I can say who is that? Their brother, they know it's their brother. But it still hurts knowing this is where they gotta come to see him," Amorian's mom Monee McKinney said.

It is the only way they can visit their big brother. The little boy was sleeping in his bed in a home on Walrond, when someone fired at the home more than 20 times. One of those bullets hit and killed Amorian.

"I don't wanna be at the house. It's really painful to me. It's a lot of hurt there," McKinney said.

She rarely goes back to the home. Instead, she visits her son. She sits with her three children and tells them stories about their big brother. The boy with a smile that lit up any room.

"I feel my son everywhere I go," McKinney said.

McKinney visits on this date, May 31st; the date her son was taken from her. Each year, this group of people gets smaller and smaller. She's calling on her community for help to keep Amorian's name alive, along with the countless other murdered metro children.

"I really feel we should come together as a community. If not, it was me that day... it was me this day. Two years ago. But it can be you tomorrow," she said.

Amorian's family will spend the rest of their lives going to the grave site.

"It's gonna shine bright on Mori."

His little smile will continue to shine through his little sister and twin brothers and forever in his mother's heart.

"I know my son, he's with me. Wherever I go," McKinney said.

Three men have been charged with first degree murder in Amorian's case. Family members are still waiting for a trial date to be set for Sulif Wilkins and Dominique Marchbanks. Suspect SirTerry Stevenson goes to trial in September.