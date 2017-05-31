Police searching for driver who fled after striking, killing man walking along WB I-435 near Grandview Triangle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Police are looking for the person who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash near the Grandview Triangle early Wednesday morning.

According to police, just after midnight a 43-year-old man was a walking on the shoulder of westbound I-435 when a vehicle struck and killed him.

Right now investigators don't know who they're looking for because the driver didn't stop, but they have a few clues.

Investigators recovered pieces of the vehicle's headlight and amber turning signal, which appears to have come from a Ford.

The ramp from 71-Highway to westbound I-435 was shut down for nearly three hours overnight as the accident investigative unit collected evidence.

The man's family has been notified and his name will be released at noon Wednesday.

Since there were no witnesses, investigators say they looking for a vehicle with new damage to the right headlight and turning signal. If you have information that can help, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.