Police seek to identify person of interest in shooting at 104th & Holmes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit has released photos of a person they believe may be involved in a deadly shooting, possibly motivated by road rage.

The deadly shooting happened near 104th and Holmes shortly after 4 p.m. on May 25.

Police on Wednesday released photos taken from surveillance footage of a person in a vehicle. Police are now seeking that individual.

KCPD dispatchers initially told FOX 4 that one person suffered life-threatening injuries, another has non-life threatening injuries. The following night, police said one victim died, and this is now a homicide investigation.

If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

FOX 4 spoke to family members of one of the shooting victims.

Family said a young couple was in the car that was shot at, one killed and the other grazed by a bullet. Family said 20-year-old Tai’ler Monroe, who is seven months pregnant, survived. Monroe’s boyfriend, who police have since identified as 19-year-old Christopher Hutson, was killed.

“They were truly sweethearts, where you saw one you saw two, they were completely inseparable, they were great together,” said Lakeisha Birks. “I could not have picked a better guy for her than him.”

Family said Monroe was excited to start a family with her boyfriend of nearly four years. She said the two talked about marriage.

“He was like a perfect kid, he loved my niece, he took great care of her,” she said. “He was going to be a great dad, I have no doubt about that.”

Previous coverage:

