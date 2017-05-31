Registered offender from KCK pleads guilty to crossing state lines to have sex with 16-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 21-year-old sex offender from Kansas pleaded guilty on Wednesday to transporting a teenage girl back to the metro from Virginia for sex. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Logan Viquesney admitted to communicating with the 16-year-old victim over the internet, traveling to Virginia to pick her up and having sex with her as they traveled back to Kansas City, Kan.

Police arrested Viquesney in KCK nearly a year ago. The victim was from the metro, but court documents said she had been spending the summer with family in Virginia.

Documents said Viquesney met the victim several years ago and had reconnected with her on Facebook around May of 2016. Federal prosecutors said she had told Viquesney she was feeling lonely, and he drove across the country to get her. Her family subsequently reported that she was missing.

After he picked her up, authorities said they drove to a beach in Maryland, then traveled across the Midwest, stopping in Illinois near St. Louis to have sex at a motel.

Viquesney was arrested when the pair arrived back in KCK, thanks to cooperation from a friend who told police his location. Authorities said the girl told police: “thanks for saving me.”

Viquesney registered as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to soliciting a 12-year-old girl for sex in Olathe in 2014. He was given probation that was later revoked after he failed to complete a treatment program.

Records show he’s currently in custody at a private correctional facility. He’ll be sentenced in this case on July 31, the recommended term is 15 years in federal prison.

