Roofing company takes single mom’s money but leaves home a leaky mess

CLINTON, Mo. -- Heather Shinn's home looks like it's about to get a new roof, but looks can be deceiving.

Although half of her old roof's shingles have been removed and new roofing materials are lying in her front yard, it's been nearly three weeks since anyone did any work on Shinn's roof.

Shinn, of Clinton, Mo. said every time she texted or called her roofer to inquire where he was, she'd hear an excuse or an empty promise. Even Shinn's dad Bill has tried to reach the roofer.

"He's closed down his Facebook account," said Bill Shinn. "You can't reach him at all."

That has Heather Shinn upset. She's a single mom who holds down a full-time job and goes to school. She used all her savings to pay the roofer. She gave him $3,000 as a deposit -- about 80 percent of the contract.

"I don't have any more money to pay someone to do it now," Heather said.

With each passing day, she gets even more desperate. With half her roof missing, there's little to stop the rain from getting inside her house. In fact, you can see water damage in her bedroom.

So who is the man Heather hired to roof her home? Travis Hurd. He lives in Windsor, a town about 30 minutes away from Heather's home in Clinton.

It was Heather's dad Bill who found Hurd on Facebook and was initially impressed.

"He's a family guy and said he had seven kids," Bill Shinn said. Now he's furious for trusting Hurd with his daughter's home.

"If this guy is a family guy he should very ashamed of himself," Bill Shinn added. "You don't do that to someone else's daughter."

FOX 4 Problem Solvers called Hurd to get his side. He never called us back, so we tried again the next day.

This time he picked up the phone. Hurd told us he had no idea Heather had been trying to reach him over the last three weeks. He told us he hasn't been able to finish the roof because it had been raining. However, the FOX 4 Weather Center told us there has been at least a week of good weather since May 8.

Hurd's final excuse was that he wasn't interested in finishing the job because he was concerned he wouldn't get paid. That was the weakest excuse yet, since he's already received nearly 80 percent of the contract. After we told Hurd we were doing a news story about the roofing problem, he promised to call Heather that afternoon. He didn't.

So FOX 4 Problem Solvers found a legitimate roofing company that will finish the job Hurd started for free. Wyatt Zucca of Zucca & Daughters & Sons Roofing met with Heather Shinn Wednesday. Zucca said he, and most good roofing companies, never require a deposit upfront. He only collects after the job is done.