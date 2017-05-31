Subject of AMBER Alert found safe, two men being questioned

SALEM, Mo. — Dent County authorities say a 13-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The sheriff’s department says Trinity Lewis, of Salem, was found in Bunker. Further details were not released.

Authorities issued the alert Tuesday night after the girl got into a truck with two men. She had said she was going to a friend’s home but never showed up.

Salem is approximately 245 miles southeast of Kansas City. Bunker, where she was found, is approximately 30 miles southeast of Salem.