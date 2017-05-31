Sumner Academy senior’s artwork earns national recognition

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A KCK teen’s artwork gained national recognition this week.

Thao Nguyen, a senior at Sumner Academy of Arts and Sciences, won the 2017 Congressional Art Competition for the 3rd District, Rep. Kevin Yoder announced Wednesday.

Nguyen’s entry was a watercolor portrait of her mother.

“Each year I’m impressed by the outstanding submissions from talented young artists across the District, and this year was no different,” Representative Yoder said in a statement. “I would like to congratulate Thao for winning this year’s competition. I look forward to seeing her artwork displayed inside the U.S. Capitol each time I walk by to go vote on the House floor. Thao’s wonderful artwork is just another example of the quality of art education and programs in the Third District.”

The 3rd District Art Advisory Board awarded two Honorable Mentions to “Modernity” by Cormac Palmer, Blue Valley North High School using the medium of ink; and “America” by Alice Her, Sumner Academy of Arts and Sciences using the medium of watercolor and collage.

Last year’s winner from Kansas’s 3rd district was “Sauer Mansion” by Padee Vang.