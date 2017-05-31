Veterans and combat divers join local Marine’s nonprofit to rebuild ocean’s reefs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A nonprofit is giving special ops veterans and combat divers a new mission, and it's being led by a man who grew up in the metro.

"I'm now able to use the skills I learned in the Marine Corps with something that is so positive, it's a weapon of mass construction," said Rudy Reyes.

Some viewers might recognize Rudy Reyes. He starred in the 2008 HBO miniseries "Generation Kill." He's talking about the organization he co-founded called "Force Blue."

It uses elite veterans like himself to dive and rebuild coral reefs around the world. Not only is the organization's work helping the environment, it's helping the veterans it employs.

"Just like we are rebuilding our lives, we're rebuilding the oceans," Reyes said.

The organization shot a documentary about the project called "Mercy, Love and Grace" that will premiere next week at New York University.