WyCo. youth center looking better and brighter than ever before thanks to big donation from paint company

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- More than 30 volunteers were on hand Wednesday to give a Wyandotte County youth center a colorful facelift.

PPG Paints picked State Street Project Building to benefit from its "Colorful Communities" program. The goal of the program is to bring color and vitality to communities around the world.

The State Street Project provides a safe environment for youth -- a place where they can receive mentoring and workforce skills. The historic building where the center operates was built in 1923 and until Wednesday morning, it looked like it.

In addition to the 90 gallons of paint, PPG donated $20,000. The money will be used to fund a 10-week summer program for a hundred students including science, technology, engineering and math.

"Any little thing shows that they have value, that the things they are working on, people are taking notice," said Tawnya Metzler-Martinez with State Street Project. "So, today when they came out, they were just all amazed with the colors. It's bright. It's something they come in, they see it, and it automatically has an impact and influences their attitude."

For more information about State Street Project and how the center helps local youth click here.