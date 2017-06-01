Job of the Day: June 2017
If you’re an employer and want to submit a job opening, click here.
The following are job openings posted for the month of June.
June 1
1. Olathe, Kan.
Public Works Dept.
Budget & Performance Analyst
http://www.olatheks.org
2. Unified Government of Wyandotte Co., Kansas City, Kan.
Election Technician
http://www.wycokck.org
June 2
1. Johnson Co., Kan.
Senior Human Resources Partner
http://www.jocogov.org
2. Olathe, Kan.
Public Works Dept.
Civil Engineer
http://www.olatheks.org
June 3
1. Garnett, Kan.
Police Officer
http://www.simplygarnett.com
2. Sedalia, Mo.
Airport
P/T Airport Attendant
http://www.cityofsedalia.com
June 4
1. Ottawa, Kan.
Water Reclamation Facility Operator
http://www.ottawaks.gov
2. Olathe, Kan.
Public Works Dept.
Budget & Performance Analyst
http://www.olatheks.org
June 5
1. Leavenworth, Kan.
Equipment Operator
http://www.lvks.org
2. Johnson Co., Kan.
Community Employment Coach
http://www.jocogov.org