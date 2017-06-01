Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cookies don’t have a season so enjoy them all year round with a class from L'Ecole Culinaire. During this class, attendees will learn how to make the perfect cookie. Chef Nick Wesemann stopped by FOX 4 Thursday to let Mark and Abby taste what he'll be teaching the class to make. The class is Saturday, June 10, 12 -4 p.m. Tickets are $85.

Chocolate chip sugar bombs

Ingredients:

• 4oz Oats

• 8oz Butter

• 8oz Brown Sugar

• 8oz Sugar in the Raw

• 1t Vanilla

• 1ea Egg

• 8oz All Purpose Flour

• 1t Baking Soda

• 1t Salt

• 8oz Chocolate Chips

Directions:

Toast oats in the oven with a little melted butter at 350F until golden. Once cool, pulse in a food processor until fine. In a stand mixer, paddle butter with sugars on medium high speed for 6 minutes. Add egg and vanilla. Mix until combined. Add flour, baking soda, and salt. Mix until flour is almost all absorbed. Add oats and chocolate chips and mix until well combined. Scoop dough into desired portions. Chill. Bake in 350F oven for approximately 15 minutes until brown along the edges.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.