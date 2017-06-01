Family and friends shocked by death of Kansas City woman who they say was brutally murdered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old metro woman, who they say was brutally murdered. Police were called to the corner of east 45th and Willow on Thursday afternoon on reports of a dead body. When they got on scene, they found Ashley Geddes deceased.

Police had her home cornered off with crime scene tape, as family and friends gathered around in shock. Police tell FOX 4 as of Thursday night that this is a death investigation. Family says that Geddes was found brutally murdered in her home. Friends say someone broke in her home Thursday and killed her, and then the suspect robbed her and stole her car.

Police have not told FOX 4 if a suspect is in custody and Geddes' good friend has a message for that person.

"Whoever you are I hope you have a heart. Just come forward and tell what you did. And if you don't it's fine because I hope the police get to you. I don't want the streets to take care of this. I want you to burn in jail is what I want you to do," Tashaya Warfield said.

Geddes would've celebrated her 25th birthday on Friday. She was a local model and rapper, and was just baptized on Sunday. She was also helping out her church as a Sunday school teacher.

Her family has organized a GoFundMe for her funeral.

If you know anything about what happened, call Crimestoppers at (816) 474-TIPS.