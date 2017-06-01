× Kansas City police investigating after someone discovers woman dead inside home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are at the scene of what they’re calling a “death investigation” on Thursday evening. Investigators say around 1:30 p.m. that a woman was discovered dead inside a home near East 45th Place and Willow in the Timbers East Subdivision.

Police haven’t said who found the woman or how did she died. Neighbors and apparent relatives are also standing near a corner that’s been roped off with crime scene tape.

A FOX 4 crew has watched crime scene technicians take pictures at talk to people at the scene, including someone who appears to either be a relative or someone close to the victim.

An investigator tells FOX 4 they have obtained a search warrant and are waiting to go inside the home and search for evidence connected to the woman’s death.

We’ll provide updates on this page and throughout newscasts at 6, 9 and 10.