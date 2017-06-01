Perfect summer combo: Spicy ahi tuna tacos and a cucumber ginger refresher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Looking for a new recipe to try out on taco Tuesday? Kelly Manning, owner of Tavern at Mission Farms, has one that will have your taste buds asking for more. He also shared a recipe for a refreshing cocktail that will help wash it down.

Spicy Ahi Tuna Tacos

2 5 oz. portion of Yellow Fin Tuna - Saku Block - sushi grade tuna

1 whole avocados

3 oz. of Ancho Seasoning

2 oz. cooking oil

8 Bibb lettuce cups

8 oz. nappa cabbage mix

2 oz. celery root - julienned

4 oz. Sriracha sweet and sour vinaigrette

1 Jalapeno

1 oz. Sriracha Hot sauce

Sriracha sweet and sour vinaigrette

1oz sriracha

2/3 c rice wine vinegar

1c honey

Combine all and mix thoroughly

Liberally coat the outside of the of the Saku Tuna with ancho seasoning. Heat oil in a saute pan, and sear all four sides of the tuna, ensuring that the inside of the tuna is rare. Allow tuna to cool, and then slice into 1/2 oz portions. Halve and slice avocado into 1 oz. portions. Cut jalapeno into 8 slices. In a mixing bowl combine nappa slaw mix, celery root, and sweet and sour vinaigrette - mix thoroughly. Arrange bibb lettuce cups and even distribute the nappa slaw mix. Place a slice of avocado, tuna, and jalapeno in that order on top of the nappa slaw, top the jalapeno with a dot of sriracha and serve.

Cucumber Ginger Refresher

1.5 oz. Hendricks Gin

.5 oz. Thatcher's Elderflower Liqueur

2 oz. sour mix

1 oz. ginger beer

2 slices of cucumber

In a mixing glass muddle 1 slice of cucumber, add Hendricks gin, Thatcher's elderflower liqueur, and sour mix and shake over ice. In a high ball glass add ice and strain shaken cocktail over the ice leaving room for ginger beer. Top with ginger beer, garnish with a slice of cucumber and serve.

