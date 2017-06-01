× Police found road rage suspect sleeping in bushes of Gladstone business, determined his handgun and vehicle were stolen

GLADSTONE, Mo. — A Kansas City man involved in a road rage incident earlier this week is facing a long list of charges for his alleged involvement.

Justin Finch, 31, is charged in Clay County with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, attempted first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of 35 grams or less of a controlled substance.

According to the probable cause statement, on Tuesday, May 30, Finch crashed into a vehicle near Northeast Shady Lane and North Flora Avenue, but failed to stop after the crash. He continued driving north on North Flora Avenue with only three tires.

The victim finally caught up to Finch near NE 69th Terrace and North Flora Avenue where Finch exited his vehicle, ran up to the victim, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his cell phone. When the victim refused, Finch chambered a round and pointed it at him. The victim sped away and heard a “pop,” which he believes was gunfire.

The next morning, police found Finch sleeping in the bushes of a business located one block away from the scene where the road rage incident occurred.

Court documents say the vehicle Finch had been driving was stolen out of North Kansas City. The handgun he was using was stolen from Kansas City, Mo.