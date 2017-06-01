Police seek 3 men after couple was robbed at gunpoint in Westport, woman recovering from gunshot wound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The friend of a couple robbed at gunpoint opens up about an overnight shooting. Police say a man with a gun shot a woman after he and two others robbed her and the man she was with in Westport at about 2 a.m.

"We walk that street a hundred times at least a year. I mean, we walk it all the time," Blake Lostal told FOX 4.

Lostal runs the Blind Tiger. He and his friends went to Dave`s Stagecoach Inn after work, then the group left the bar and headed their separate ways.

"I went home with him, just a different direction," Lostal said.

Lostal's friends were walking down Westport Road near 40th. The police report says that`s when three men came up from behind, demanded the pair`s money and the woman`s purse. The report says one of the men then pulled out a gun and fired at them before all three men took off running on Wyandotte.

The 32-year-old woman was shot -- her 30-year-old boyfriend wasn`t hit.

"He`s a very strong person and he really loves his girlfriend," Lostal said.

Lostal says she made it through a surgery to repair an artery, but this shooting is just one part of a growing crime trend.

In May, Lostal was also in front of FOX 4 cameras when he tried to get help for the owner of a comic store next door. That man died after being robbed.

"There are so many muggings and things that happen in this area," Lostal said.

He added that the high-traffic area is seeing a lot more dangerous activity, and the people behind the crime need to stop.

"I just think they`re uneducated people who need to learn that there are other ways to get money and other ways to do things with your life," he said.

The suspect descriptions in the police report are very limited. The victims said the robbers were three black men, and one man was wearing a long, white T-shirt with dark colored shorts.

FOX 4's Megan Dillard spoke with the victims on Thursday afternoon. The man, Jason, told her over the phone that his girlfriend Amy is strong, they are tough and good people, and will get through this with immense help they've received from their family and the community.