Reduce injuries and stay safe with tips from the Safety Lady

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- June is National Safety Month and experts across the country are working to raise awareness on what it takes to keep everyone safe.

National Safety Month focuses on reducing leading causes of injury or death at work, at home and within our communities.

Injuries are a leading cause of disability for people of all ages, and they are a leading cause of death for people in the United States from ages 1 to 44.

Safety Lady, Tracey Hawkins, has been working the safety field for years, and is full of tips for those looking to make their environment safer.

Hawkins has worked with neighborhood and crime watch groups, crime prevention programs, home health workers and others who are concerned about their personal safety.

She told FOX 4 it's important for people to understand the difference between pepper spray, mace and tear gas.