Showers moving into the metro, give yourself a little extra time

Not seeing what you’re looking for? Try our other live stream.

Not seeing what you’re looking for? Try our other live stream.

The FOX 4 weather team will have updates on the forecast every quarter-hour in the video player above. You can also watch them on your TV.

Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith will also be taking an in-depth look at the radar around 7 a.m. on FOX 4’s Facebook page. Kerri Stowell will also join her with a look at traffic.

Click here for FOX 4 Interactive Radar

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for more on this week’s forecast.