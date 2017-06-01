Showers moving into the metro, give yourself a little extra time

Not seeing what you’re looking for? Try our other live stream.
Not seeing what you’re looking for? Try our other live stream.
The FOX 4 weather team will have updates on the forecast every quarter-hour in the video player above. You can also watch them on your TV.
Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith will also be taking an in-depth look at the radar around 7 a.m. on FOX 4’s Facebook page. Kerri Stowell will also join her with a look at traffic.
Click here for FOX 4 Interactive Radar
Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month
Click here to add your name to the list
Click here for more on this week’s forecast.