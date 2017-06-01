Sporting KC opens new youth soccer complex near 90th and State Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- More than six years ago Sporting KC promised to open up a new youth soccer complex, and on Thursday they'll officially open the fields they've been working on.

When Sporting KC built their $200-million soccer stadium back in 2011, the owners promised to also build a youth soccer complex nearby.

The new complex, at 90th and State Avenue, has 12 full-sized soccer fields – eight made with synthetic turf, four with real grass.

Sporting KC will run these fields, and they will begin to play on them this fall.

While their youth academy teams will train and play here, Sporting KC is partnering up with other local youth soccer organizations to play games and host tournaments here, as well.

They expect these new fields to attract more than a million visitors each year, and they will all spend money here.

Sporting KC broke ground on this youth soccer complex last winter, and it will sit in the shadow of the U.S. National Soccer Training Facility, which is still under construction nearby.

The entire soccer village costs $75-million to build.

This is the final stage of Sporting KC’s long term plan to cultivate young soccer talent in Kansas City to come up through their system and maybe someday play for the parent team.

"They're also looking to the future of the young people of this area to make sure they are providing opportunities for them to grow as people and hopefully back to soccer because that is become a real passion of theirs," Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said.

Besides this complex, youth soccer fields are also being built in Olathe, Grandview and Lee’s Summit, giving young soccer players top-notch fields to play on.

The ribbon cutting for this soccer complex is set for 11 a.m.