Witnesses say road rage victim pulls driver who crashed into Kansas City home out of burning SUV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just before Evelyn Pelsor walked into her kitchen to pour her morning cup of coffee, she heard a loud bang.

"I was sitting in my chair and I was getting ready to get some coffee, and about that time a big old blast and I couldn’t imagine what happened." Pelsor said,

"When I got to look out the kitchen window I didn’t have to go very far because the kitchen was all destroyed so I didn’t get my coffee."

The driver of a gray SUV wound up crashing into Pelsor's kitchen. KCPD said the crash was a result of a road rage incident that happened a few blocks away.

"A disturbance happened in the area of 87th and Blue Ridge. The driver of the Mazda was leaving the scene of the disturbance. Witnesses are telling us she was driving at a pretty high rate of speed. Lost control just south of 78th Terrace and slide sideways into this residence on the corner," Sergeant Bill Mahoney, of KCPD, said.

Witnesses said a road rage victim followed the SUV and pulled the driver from the vehicle shortly after the crash.

"They had to holler at me ‘get out of the house, the house is on fire’ so I finally came around the corner and it was blazing pretty good right by the gas line," Pelsor said.

Nadine Mummaw, Pelsor's younger sister, said she was just grateful her big sister wasn't hurt.

"When I got the call she said that there was a car in her kitchen, and I said 'are you ok?' And she was like, ‘I'm ok but I don't know about the person that was driving the car.' That was her main thing. I was just so happy that she was ok," she said.

Although Pelsor's home is significantly damaged, her main concern is the health of the driver.

"Anyone hitting the wall like that and that car… I had a huge shock in the living room, I can’t imagine what that person encountered when they hit that house," Pelsor said.

KCPD said the driver of the SUV, a female whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.