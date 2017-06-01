Woman fighting for her life after being robbed, shot while walking in Westport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --Kansas City, Mo., police are looking for the suspect who robbed and shot at a couple walking down a street in Westport early Thursday morning.

Police say the couple was walking near the intersection of Wyandotte and Westport Road around 2:15 a.m. when they were shot at and robbed.

Police say the male was not hit but the female was. She was taken to the hospital and is currently in surgery with life-threatening injuries.

It's early in the investigation so there's limited information.

Police have not given a suspect description nor have they said what was taken from the couple. FOX 4 will provide those details as soon as they are available.

Police ask if you have any information to call Crime Stoppers at (816) 474-TIPS.

