Workouts parents can do while at their children’s sporting events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Summer schedules are typically jam-packed. From baseball to soccer to making sure the kids are cared for while you're at work, it can be tough to squeeze in a workout.

FOX 4's Matt Stewart caught up with certified personal trainer Amber Reed of Temple Made Fitness and Sebrina Ray, mother of Kansas City Native and Bishop Miege graduate and current NFL player Shane Ray. Together, Amber and Sebrina demonstrated a few moves parents care perform to get their heart rate up while cheering on their kids.

Temple Made Fitness is hosting a workout for the parents at the Shane Ray FUNdamentals Camp June 17. Sebrina will be there to show even more movements parents can do to stay active at their children's sporting events.

Moves to start with:

Sit to Stand - Total Body Squat (on the bleachers)

This can be done during a celebration period (home run, base hit, etc)

Stationary March - (on the bleachers)

This can be done during a change of innings or time out

Seated Crunch - (on the bleachers) Hands over head, bring knees to chest

This can be done while a player is up to bat

Modified Star Jump - (hold onto water bottles)

Incline Push Ups - (on the bleachers)