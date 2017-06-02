× Alex’s Lemonade Stands offer Alex’s beautiful life story, refreshing drinks and pediatric cancer fundraising

GLADSTONE, Mo. — It’s the 14th annual lemonade day for Alex’ Lemonade Stand, the fundraiser named after a little girl who started it to raise money for pediatric cancer patients and research.

Susan Blowey, Community Outreach Specialist in Kansas City, told Alex’s story:

“Alex Scott was a little girl who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma before her first birthday. She was really, really sick and basically on her last leg and was given an experimental treatment at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The minute she came out she felt better and she said, ‘This one worked. I want to have a lemonade stand.’

They said ‘why?’ and she said, ‘I want to give the money to doctors so they can help other kids with tumors like mine.’

She was four. She made $2,000 on her first stand. By the time she was eight, her goal was a million dollars, which she got and she died two weeks later. An her parents couldn’t stop because it’s severely underfunded and so here we are. She’d be 21 today. 140 million dollars. 690 research grants given thorughout the United States, $800,000 here in Kansas City.“

HyVee partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Volunteers set up stands at 25 of their stores in the Kansas City area, as well as Manhattan, Topeka, Lawrence and St. Joseph.

The stands are open from 10 am until 6 pm on Friday and Saturday, June 2nd and 3rd.