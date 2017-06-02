AMBER Alert issued for three children after woman found dead in Wichita under suspicious circumstances

WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert on Friday night for three children: 12-year-old William J Thompson III, 5-year-old Ethan A Thompson and 2-year-old Damien A Wright.

At about 12:21pm, the Wichita Fire Department responded to a fire in the 300 block of N. Ash St and discovered a deceased woman. The Wichita Police Department considers the death suspicious, and the full identification of the deceased is pending due to the fire.

Police believe that the three children are associated with the deceased woman and are with a person they consider a suspect. Dane Wright, 29, was seen leaving the area of N. Ash in a 2001 white Ford Focus with Kansas tag: 718-JHX

Call 911 immediately if you have seen any of the missing children, suspect, or his vehicle. You can also call the Wichita Police Department at (316) 383-4661.