Continuing fight against cancer, metro man and family seek to raise thousands for research

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two years ago FOX 4 introduced you to Kurt Soper, an amputee and cancer survivor who climbed a mountain on one leg.

Soper is still inspiring others, including his friend Alex Gordon, even as his life draws to an end. Watch Jason Lamb's report on Soper's continued mission in the video.

There's a goal to raise $100,000 in honor of Soper for cancer research. If you'd like to purchase a #TeamKurt bracelet, email Carrie Soper at: TeamSoperCarrie@gmail.com

Specify the number you wish to buy, along with your name and shipping address. The bracelets cost $10.