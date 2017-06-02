Death investigation underway in KC near 77th and Holmes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A death investigation is underway Friday in Kansas City, Mo.

Police were dispatched to the area near 77th and Holmes around 7:49 a.m.

According to investigators, two women out walking in Waldo Water Tower Park Friday morning discovered the body of a woman slumped behind the wheel of her car, which was parked in the park’s parking lot.

Those witnesses told FOX 4 the woman was obviously dead. They said her mouth was wide open, and she had dried blood on her clothing.

These witnesses say the same woman was in the park Thursday, but she was alive and well at that time.

Investigators have not yet released the victim’s cause of death.

FOX 4’s John Pepitone is on the scene.

