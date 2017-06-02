Ed Helms of “Captain Underpants” explores his creative side in new movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The studio behind "Shrek," "Kunk Fu Panda," and "Madagascar" is back with a new animated film.

In "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold, hypnotize their principal into thinking he's a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards sat down with Ed Helms, who plays the role of the principal who becomes Captain Underpants.

Helms said he loves the freedom he has when working on an animated film.

"There's no stakes, there's no pressure," Helms said. "You can really just do anything and explore."

"Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" opens in theaters June 2.