Jason Vargas tosses complete game shutout, leading Royals to 4-0 win over Indians

Posted 9:46 pm, June 2, 2017, by

KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 02: Starting pitcher Jason Vargas #51 of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium on June 2, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jason Vargas tossed his first shutout in nearly three years Friday night, outdueling Royals nemesis Josh Tomlin and sending Kansas City to a 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Vargas (7-3) allowed seven hits over the first six innings but deftly induced double plays in four of them to escape the trouble. The veteran left-hander then set down the Indians in order the rest of the way, making a nifty grab of Carlos Santana’s liner in the ninth to seal it.

It was Vargas’ first shutout since a 3-0 victory over Oakland on Aug. 13, 2014.

The Royals scored their first run off Tomlin (3-7) with two down in the sixth when Lorenzo Cain beat out an infield single — he was initially ruled out, but the call was quickly overturned.