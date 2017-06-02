× Kansas City Chiefs release wide receiver Jeremy Maclin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Friday evening that the team has cut wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

“I’d like to thank Jeremy for his effort and dedication the past two seasons,” Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey stated in a news release. “I have great respect for all players, which makes decisions like these very difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our club moving forward to part ways at this time. We wish Jeremy the best as he continues his career.”

The Chiefs signed former Missouri Tiger Maclin to a 5-year, $55 million deal in 2015, which included $22 million in guaranteed money. He was set to make $9.75 million in 2017 according to Sportrac.

Maclin tweeted shortly following the announcement.

Crazy business this is…appreciate y’all #ChiefsKingdom — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) June 2, 2017

“These decisions are never easy, especially with a player like Jeremy who I’ve grown close with on and off the football field over the years,” coach Andy Reid stated in the release.

“I have a lot of respect for the way he goes about his business and how he handles himself as a professional. I wish him the best of luck moving forward.”

In two seasons with Kansas City, Maclin caught 131 passes for 1,624 yards and 10 touchdowns. The move leaves the Chiefs with Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley as its top wide receivers. The team selected WR Jehu Chesson from Michigan with its fourth round pick in this year’s draft.