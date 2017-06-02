Kansas City woman found dead in her townhouse remembered as a ‘kind-hearted best friend’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4 spoke with the best friend of a Kansas City rapper and aspiring model found dead in her town home. Ashley Geddes would've celebrated her 25th birthday on Friday.

"Man when I first saw all of the "rest in peace" messages on Facebook I just could not believe it. It was so hard that Thursday when I found out, I wanted to leave work because of all the emotions running through me," said a visibly upset Holly Porter, who still can't believe her best friend of four years is gone.

"She was just so young. A sweet, loving, caring person who would give the shirt off her back to anyone. Ashley didn't get to have children and she was her mother's only child. I really feel for her mom," said Holly as she held back tears.

Police say Thursday afternoon Geddes was found dead inside her townhouse near East 45th Place and Willow in the Timbers East Subdivision. Neighbors tell FOX 4 Geddes had only lived in the residence for about five months.

Investigators also say someone broke into a back window of Geddes' home, killed her, robbed her and stole her car. As of Friday night, the killer still on the run from police.

"I didn't sleep last night at all. I cried a lot just thinking about Ashley. This could have happened to one of my children. This was somebody's child. A young lady. A vulnerable, young lady," added Holly Porter.

Just last Saturday Holly threw her best friend an early birthday party at Neighbors Lounge in Kansas City. Never in her wildest dreams, could she even imagine that would be the last time she saw her best friend.

"She had a wonderful time that night. A lot of her friends were there to support her. I made her a big cake and she just had a really good time, and, just days later I hear that she's been murdered. I just cannot believe it or describe how I'm feeling right now. It's just tough and I want justice for my friend," said Holly Porter.

Porter says Geddes enjoyed modeling, singing and making rap videos on YouTube. She recently joined a new church and became a Sunday school teacher.

"She was really doing her modeling and rapping and then when she finally got into church, she just kind of stopped all that and she was giving herself to the Lord and I commend her for doing that, " says Holly Porter with a smile.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Geddes' funeral expenses.

There is also a "Stop the Violence" rally at Emanuel Cleaver Blvd. and Cleveland Avenue planned between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a balloon release in honor of Geddes.