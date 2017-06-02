Local organization brings together resources for one-day event to help homeless & at-risk veterans rebuild their lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of veterans will get a hand up Friday from the Heart of America Stand Down Organization.

For 25 years the all volunteer organization has been providing services to help veterans rebuild their lives.

During Friday's event, homeless veterans will be provided with short and long-term resources needed to rebuild their lives such as legal assistance, credit counselors, shoes, clothes and counseling about VA benefits.

Thomas Wyatt now lives in veteran housing at St. Michael's because of Stand Down.

"I was homeless for three years," Wyatt said. "Then I heard about this through the homeless shelter I was in."

Click the links if you'd like to help the Heart of America Stand Down or St. Michael's Veterans Center.