× Mo. mom charged after doctor discovers her 3-month-old is suffering from brain bleeds, broken ribs

TRACY, Mo. — A Missouri mother is facing charges after her three-month-old son suffered brain bleeds and broken ribs.

According to court documents, in February first responders responded to Kristen Vetere’s home in Tracy, Mo., and performed CPR on her baby.

Vetere gave different explanations for why her son was unresponsive.

Once the baby was taken to an emergency room it was discovered the baby suffered three brain bleeds and broken ribs.

A doctor says these types of injuries were signs that a baby was violently shaken or slammed.

Vetere is charged with on count of endangering the welfare of a child.