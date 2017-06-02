Popcorn Bag movie reviews: Wonder Woman and Captain Underpants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- Is "Wonder Woman" a wonder? "Captain Underpants" creepy? FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards have the answers in this week's Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

1) WONDER WOMAN (PG-13)

Warner Brothers

Lawrence, Kansas native Patty Jenkins, takes on her biggest Hollywood directing project to date with the highly anticipated “Wonder Woman.” Gal Gadot stars as the Amazonian princess who is among the luminaries of the DC Comic Universe.

This crackling origin story shows how her rescue of an American spy, played by Chris Pine, led Wonder Woman away from her idyllic island life and into the battlefields of WWI and, ultimately, a confrontation with Aries, the God of War. The production values are terrific and Jenkins breathes enough humor and life into the characters that the nearly non-stop action never becomes too exhausting. “Wonder Woman” may provide just the spark necessary to revive the DC Universe.

SHAWN SAYS: ‘”Wonder Woman’ is fantastic. This D.C. Comic property works because it plays like the best of the Marvel movies. Gal Godot is perfectly cast. While not the best actress, she works because she totally embodies the super hero.”

2) CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS: THE FIRST EPIC MOVIE (PG)

20th Century Fox

SHAWN SAYS: “’Captain Underpants’ has a non-offensive playful spirit. It's like a Saturday morning cartoon done very well. It's a bit spastic, colorful and generally fun. It’s totally suitable for the very young.”

3) THE WEDDING PLAN (PG-13)

Roadside Attractions

“The Wedding Plan” is an Israeli comedy about an Orthodox woman in her early thirties who decides to plan an elaborate wedding in 30 days, even though she hasn’t landed a groom. While the setup sounds like a standard Hollywood farce, writer/director Rama Burshtein adds some original elements, thoughtful and clever dialogue and elicits a winning performance from her leading lady, Noa Koler. “The Wedding Plan” also provides a unique glimpse into the world of Orthodox Judaism in contemporary Jerusalem.

3) JUICE (R)

Paramount

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the gritty hip hop drama "Juice" starring Tupac Shakur and Omar Epps we are giving away Blu-rays that featuring never-before-released footage on set with Tupac and the rest of the cast on our Facebook page.

Also opening this week, Eddie Izzard stars in the British comedy “Whisky Galore,” the story of a cargo ship loaded with tons of booze that ran aground in 1941. Brian Cox stars as the legendary British Prime Minister in “Churchill,” a biopic that takes place during the days prior to the Allied D-Day landings during WWII.

