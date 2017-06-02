Rockfest celebrates 25th year with move to Kansas Speedway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Final preparations are underway for the single biggest one-day music festival in the United States.

This is the 25th year for Rockfest, an all day concert, but this is the first time the event will be held at Kansas Speedway.

Nearly 50,000 rockers are expected to turn out to see acts such as Godsmack, Sammy Hagar, Buckcherry, Ratt and more.

There are 16 total acts and 2 stages. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Music starts at noon and runs continuously until midnight.

The move to KCK from Liberty Memorial area opens up more room for parking and patrons. There's also more concrete, which will help if it rains.

Sporting KC has a home game Saturday against Minnesota at 4 p.m., so attendees are encouraged to pad in plenty of extra time.