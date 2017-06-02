× Sedalia father forced young daughters to drink, court documents say

SEDALIA, Mo. — A Pettis County man is facing multiple charges including child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child after court documents say he forced his young daughters to drink alcohol.

Michael Baez, 34, was charged on Thursday with two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and two counts of child abuse or neglect.

According to court documents, police found Baez’s 10-and 12-year-old daughters drunk at their home Wednesday, May 31 just before 8:30 p.m. Police say Baez made them drinks and forced one to shoot vodka when he caught her trying to pour out her drink. He later choked one of the girls because she was having difficulties drinking the alcohol and smoking a cigarette.

Baez has prior convictions for first-degree assault and second-degree domestic assault. He is also currently on probation of second-degree domestic assault.