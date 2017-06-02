Suspect assaults two KCMO officers who were responding to disturbance call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Mo., police officers were assaulted Friday morning while trying to detain a suspect.

According to Kari Thompson, a spokesperson for the police department, the officers were responding to a disturbance near Truman and The Paseo when the suspect became physically combative with the officers.

Thompson said officers used a stun gun on the suspect and were eventually able to take him into custody.

The officers were not injured during the altercation.