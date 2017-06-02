Suspect in custody, Kansas AMBER Alert canceled as 3 kids found safe in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — Police say an AMBER Alert in Wichita for three kids is over with their safe recovery and a suspect’s arrest. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that William Thompson III, Ethan Thompson and Damien Wright were found in the 4500 block of S. Broadway on Friday night.

At about 12:21pm, the Wichita Fire Department responded to a fire in the 300 block of N. Ash St and discovered a deceased woman. The Wichita Police Department considers the death suspicious, and the full identification of the deceased is pending due to the fire.

Police believe that the three children are associated with the deceased woman and are with a person they consider a suspect. Dane Wright is reported to be in police custody, FOX 4 will provide updates about any charges he faces and the victim’s identity when those details are released.