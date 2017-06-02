University of Missouri announces system-wide cuts, including 51 jobs lost at UMKC

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri System is cutting more than 300 jobs at its flagship Columbia campus as part of an effort to save millions of dollars.

University of Missouri System President Mun Choi gave details Friday of cuts that will eliminate 474 jobs across the system. He says 307 of those cuts are in Columbia, including 42 administrative positions and 130 non-tenured faculty members. Fifty-one jobs will be lost at the Kansas City campus, 50 at Rolla and 30 at St. Louis.

Duplication of majors and minors will be eliminated in the effort to save $100 million system-wide.

State lawmakers in May passed a budget with a 6.6 percent decrease in core funding for universities statewide. The Columbia campus also expects a 14 percent decline in incoming freshman next fall.