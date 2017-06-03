Loved ones still seeking justice a year after young father was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- He was a new father, former college football player and a loving son. Donny Herron, 25, was killed during a home invasion at his home a year ago. On Saturday, family and friends came together for a balloon release. One year later and there has still been no arrests in the case.

"I love you and thank you for everything," said Dion Herron, Donny's brother. Herron said his older brother Donny taught him to be the man he is today.

Herron and his fiancée just arrived back home from a cruise hours before he was killed. She told FOX 4 she woke up to three men holding her and their son at gunpoint. She said when Donny arrived home the men ambushed him and shot and killed him. She told FOX 4 the men were demanding cash and expensive items.

"Just please, please make a phone call please, I know somebody knows, somebody knows who killed Donny," said Corrine Herron, Donny's mother.

Saturday was Herron's family's first time back near the home on East 153rd Street where he was killed. They said they hope being in the area and bringing attention to Donny's case will bring in some tips to investigators. If you know anything about the homicide you can contact the Grandview Police Department or the TIPS hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.