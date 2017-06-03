Vehicle plows into pedestrians on London Bridge; Police responding to second attack nearby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON — British police say they are dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge.

Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.

"We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," London's Metropolitan Police tweeted Saturday night.

Transport for London says busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police.

London's transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge. An eyewitness tells Sky News he saw people who seemed to have been run over and people being placed in an ambulance covered in blankets.

Another eyewitness tells Sky he heard a burst of gunfire during the incident.

Eyewitness on London Bridge: "It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people." https://t.co/mmnLMlStMU pic.twitter.com/dUngDkIhTP — CNN (@CNN) June 3, 2017

London police say they are also responding to an incident at Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance from London Bridge, where a vehicle is reported to have hit pedestrians.

The Metropolitan Police force says armed officers are responding at both scenes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.