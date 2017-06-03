Old Shawnee Days ties together past and present

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- It's one of the largest festivals in Johnson County. Organizers estimate 100,000 people will attend Old Shawnee Days this weekend.

It is the 51st annual Old Shawnee Days. The event includes carnival rides, concerts, and a living history farm showing Shawnee's farm town roots.

But it also highlights the heart of Shawnee.

"This definitely brings the small town feel out," said Kate Kinkaid, an Old Shawnee Days organizer.

"You walk around and see your neighbors," she said, "you come back to town for this event. You see your old high school buddies hanging out with their kids and their families. It definitely brings everyone out."

Things continue now through Sunday at Shawnee Town 1929, at Johnson Drive and Cody in Shawnee.