Sweet Cherry Salsa recipe

Serves 24

All you need:

3 cups sweet cherries, stemmed, pitted and chopped

1/4 medium red onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, roughly chopped

2 tbsp Hy-Vee Select extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tbsp fresh orange juice

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped, optional*

Hy-Vee sea salt multigrain pita chips

Tips for selecting: choose firm, shiny, plump cherries with the stem attached. Avoid soft or bruised cherries. Store in the refrigerator and avoid storing near strong-odored foods. Rinse with cold water right before eating.

All you do:

1. Combine cherries, onion, cilantro, olive oil, lime and orange juice in a large bowl. If desired, add jalapeno. Stir to combine. Serve with pita chips. Keep refrigerated.

*Note: Chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes. When working with jalapenos, wear protective gloves.

Source: Hy-Vee Balance Magazine

Nutrition Facts per serving:

Calories: 25 Protein: 0g

Carbohydrate: 3g Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg Sodium: 0mg

Dietary Fiber: 0g Sugars: 3g

Fat: 1g Trans fats: 0g

Trivia:

1. True or False – Cherries are a natural source of melatonin. TRUE – cherries contain a significant amount of melatonin, which helps regulate our sleep cycle.

2. True or False – Cherries may help reduce arthritis pain. TRUE – cherries contain many antioxidants that may help reduce risk of many chronic diseases, and the antioxidant anthocyanin specifically may help ease the inflammation and pain of arthritis and gout.