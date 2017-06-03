Sweet Cherry Salsa recipe
Serves 24
All you need:
- 3 cups sweet cherries, stemmed, pitted and chopped
- 1/4 medium red onion, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup cilantro, roughly chopped
- 2 tbsp Hy-Vee Select extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 tbsp fresh orange juice
- 1 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped, optional*
- Hy-Vee sea salt multigrain pita chips
Tips for selecting: choose firm, shiny, plump cherries with the stem attached. Avoid soft or bruised cherries. Store in the refrigerator and avoid storing near strong-odored foods. Rinse with cold water right before eating.
All you do:
1. Combine cherries, onion, cilantro, olive oil, lime and orange juice in a large bowl. If desired, add jalapeno. Stir to combine. Serve with pita chips. Keep refrigerated.
*Note: Chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes. When working with jalapenos, wear protective gloves.
Source: Hy-Vee Balance Magazine
Nutrition Facts per serving:
Calories: 25 Protein: 0g
Carbohydrate: 3g Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg Sodium: 0mg
Dietary Fiber: 0g Sugars: 3g
Fat: 1g Trans fats: 0g
Trivia:
1. True or False – Cherries are a natural source of melatonin. TRUE – cherries contain a significant amount of melatonin, which helps regulate our sleep cycle.
2. True or False – Cherries may help reduce arthritis pain. TRUE – cherries contain many antioxidants that may help reduce risk of many chronic diseases, and the antioxidant anthocyanin specifically may help ease the inflammation and pain of arthritis and gout.