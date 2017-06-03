Woman killed during argument at birthday party at Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Mo., police are investigating a deadly shooting that reportedly happened during an argument at a birthday party early Saturday morning at a home near 63rd and Walrond.

Neighbors tell FOX 4 there were five people in the house celebrating a birthday. Balloons can be seen at the home. An argument broke out upstairs between two people, a man and a woman, according to neighbors.

Witnesses then say the sister of one of them went upstairs to see what was going on. Then the people downstairs heard gunshots and ran out, according to witnesses we spoke to.

Police have not determined how the shooting happened or identified the victim.

They do say the victim who died is a woman. The other two, a man and a woman, have critical injuries.

