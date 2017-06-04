Family vows to continue search for missing Liberty woman until she’s found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than a month has passed since Desirea Ferris disappeared. Yet her family continues to search for answers, from Liberty to Harrisonville. Her family last heard from the 18-year-old at the beginning of May.

On Sunday, roughly 80 people searched Swope Park, the second search for her in two weeks.

"I've never been to these areas," said Patti Tam, Desirea's mother. "And they're scary. They're not the best, you never know what you're going to find."

Dozens of people fanned out through the foliage of Swope Park Sunday, hoping to find for Desirea Ferris. At 1,805 acres, it's the largest in Kansas City.

"It's a big area," said John Underhill, a private investigator hired by the family. "That's why we needed this many people, to cover this big area."

On Sunday, the searchers acted on a tip, and walked the roads in Swope Park, looking for clues in the Liberty woman's disappearance.

"We just want her home," said Tam tearfully, "whether it's the worst case scenario, we just wanted her home."

More than two million people visit Swope Park every year, but perhaps those walking the roads Sunday would find something that's been overlooked.

There have been moments where the searchers found something. Those moments, said Tam, are tough.

"It's moments like that where my heart stops," she said. "Because you never know. You never know. We had two scares last weekend, and if wouldn't have been for someone standing next to me, I probably would've passed out."

Last week, the group searched the area near the Trolley Trail and found nothing. "We were, like, 10 feet away, so it was pretty close," said Underhill, the private investigator. The next day, police cordoned off the same area, after a hiker found a man's body.

At this point, Patti Tam is ready for that. "If anybody knows anything, whether it's her whereabouts, what happened to her, who's she's with -- just call."

But until Desirea is home, her family and friends will keep searching, and keep hoping.

The private investigator hired by the family believes clues to Desirea's disappearance may be on the side of area roadways. He asks any truck drivers or bike riders out there to alert law enforcement if they see anything unusual.