Independence man charged in road rage shooting at 104th and Holmes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County prosecutors have charged an Independence man in a fatal shooting that police called a road rage incident.

The man accused of that shooting, which happened in broad daylight on a Thursday afternoon, is 45-year-old John C. Young from Independence.

It was at the intersection of 104th and Holmes that Young became upset with another driver -- 19-year-old Christopher Hutson. Court documents say Young pulled his car up alongside Hutson's car, and shouted "learn to f--king drive!" before shooting into Hutson's car.

Police said they found two gunshot victims when they arrived there, and Hutson later died from his injuries.

The second gunshot victim survived and identified Young as the shooter.

Young is now charged with 2nd degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

He's being held in the Jackson County jail on a $250,000 cash bond.