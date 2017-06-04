STREAMING LIVE: Ariana Grande benefit concert kicks off in Manchester

NEW YORK — British singer Marcus Mumford held a moment of silence before performing at the Manchester benefit concert Sunday

The leader of rock band Mumford & Sons then sang “Timshel” while strumming his guitar at the “One Love Manchester” concert, held at the city’s Old Trafford cricket ground. The song includes the lyrics: “But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this, as brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand.”

Sunday’s concert will raise money for victims of a suicide bombing that struck at the end of singer Ariana Grande’s last show nearly two weeks ago. The May 22 attack at Grande’s Manchester concert killed 22 and wounded dozens more. The pop singer visited young fans injured in the attack at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Friday.

Take That, who are from Manchester, followed Mumford with fun energy that the crowd danced to.

“Good even Manchester,” singer Gary Barlow screamed. “Manchester, do you feel like giants?”

Others set to perform Sunday include Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Niall Horan and Little Mix.

The concert comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people. Authorities have said the attack started with a van plowing into pedestrians and then involved three men using large knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market.

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, said Sunday that the concert will go on as planned. He called the event a “statement that hatred and fear will never win.”

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose,” Braun said in a statement. “We must not be afraid and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly.”

The show will be broadcast across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

“We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win,” Grande wrote in a statement when she announced the benefit concert last week. “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”