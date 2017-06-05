As air travel increases during summer months, TSA offers quicker screenings for some travelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Summer vacation means lots more people will be traveling by air, which means longer security lines.

Starting Monday the TSA or Transportation Security Administration is enrolling travelers for quicker screenings.

If you've ever flown you may have noticed there are two lines to check into your gate. One is the regular security check in and the other is the TSA PreCheck and you've probably wondered how those people get to go through the line quicker.

TSA PreCheck speeds up the security process for people who have enrolled in the program. They don't have to take off their shoes, jackets or belts. And there's no more hassle of taking out your laptop or your eligible liquids---they just stay in your carry-on bags.

Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, June 9, TSA will be enrolling passengers in their precheck program.

Here's how to take part:

Apply Online Background Check TSA PreCheck member

To get involved, apply here. That's where you will schedule an appointment at the aviation department. Bring your U.S. passport along with documentation to prove your citizenship.

There is an $85 application fee, but it covers you for five years.