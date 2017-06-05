Concerning trend of violence against women worries community leaders and advocates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City is on a dangerous trend right now - an increasing rate of homicides. The city's recorded more homicides through this point in 2017 than it has through the same dates in the last four years.

As of Monday afternoon, the tally sits at 57 killed, and roughly 25 percent of those victims are women.

Hope House is the largest domestic violence agency in the state of Missouri, and it has two campuses in the Kansas City metro area. Currently, it is full. Last year at this time, it was full.

In the last week, we've heard the names of Ashley Geddes, Destiny Weaver, and Rachel Williams. All were killed, and community leaders say it has to stop.

"It is a lot of our ladies - young ladies, women, mothers," said Roslyn Temple, "are being taken for no apparent reason."

The executive director of the Kansas City chapter of Mothers In Charge continued, "It couldn't be that bad where you got that mad and want to take their life."

Ilene Shehan, the chief operating officer of Hope House, is also concerned. She is seeing more and more women and children come in with more injuries - showing violence is escalating.

"It's about power and control, and when that person's leaving," she said from Hope House, "they'll do whatever it takes to get that back. And if that means it has to be that dramatic, that's where it goes."

She added, "what better way to control a person than to kill them."

The Kansas City Police Department complies daily updates on its crime statistics.

Of the 57 killed, 13 are women.

For 2017, 39 of the homicides involved guns. When possible, the police track what caused the homicides. Currently, 33 are unknown, and 14 are classified as arguments.