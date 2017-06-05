Family of former Blue Valley Northwest football player sues NCAA for his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The family of a former Blue Valley Northwest football player is suing the NCAA and MIAA for their son’s death.

Zack Langston played outside linebacker for Pitt State from 2007 to 2010. The lawsuit claims the more than 100 concussions he suffered while he was a student-athlete contributed to his death at his own hands four years later.

The lawsuit filed June 2, accuses both the NCAA and MIAA of having a reckless disregard for the health and safety of student-athletes. It says both should have done more to warn student-athletes about the long-term risks and effects of repetitive head trauma.

According to the suit, after Zack Langston graduated college he suffered from mood swings, memory loss and depression. He came to the conclusion his brain was messed up football and told family his plan to shoot himself in the chest so his brain would be preserved for testing.

Doctors at the Boston University School of Medicine determined he had Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) associated with head trauma and concussions. Langston leaves behind a son.

The NCAA started it’s Concussion Management Plan in 2010, the same year Langston graduated. The organization couldn't be reached for comment.

The MIAA's Director of Communications said he couldn't comment Monday night because he was attending the conference's 2017 Awards Celebration. At the ceremony, MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy called it "another banner year for the conference" and praised member institution's commitments to student-athletes.