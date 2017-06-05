Hickman Mills School District begins serving all three meals to kids under 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Feeding the need during summer vacation. School districts provide students with breakfast and lunch to make sure they have food to eat when school is not in session.

One metro district is also offering supper.

FOX 4's Sean McDowell has more on the Hickman Mills School District's plan from Truman Elementary School.

Kids at Truman Elementary as well as the kids in the neighborhood surrounding the school are enjoying the Hickman Mills School District's summer feeding program.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are being served at no cost for kids under the age of 18 at a school where 95 percent of the kids are eligible for free or reduced cost lunches.

"It's important for us. The kids are home, their meal costs are a tremendous amount of money on their parents, which helps alleviate that point," Wendy Ramirez with Hickman Mills School District said. "If the kids are coming to school and eating breakfast, lunch, and supper."

Free meals for kids under 18 continue throughout the month of June. They're also available at Warford Elementary School.